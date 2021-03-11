Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 209,812 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 228.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 113.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE CBRE opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.