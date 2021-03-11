Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 26,416 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 270.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,038.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,173.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,098.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

