Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $35,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,199 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

