Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,744 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,339 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $32,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

