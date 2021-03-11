Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 103,311 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,311 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

