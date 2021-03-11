Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 36,869 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

