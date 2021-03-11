Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 89,790 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after buying an additional 403,700 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

