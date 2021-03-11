Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $716.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

