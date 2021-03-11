Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,169.55.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,368.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,986.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.