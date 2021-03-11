Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

