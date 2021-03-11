Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.69 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

