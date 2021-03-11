Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

