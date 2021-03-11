Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.77 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Yum China worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,859,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

