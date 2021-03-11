Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.03 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

