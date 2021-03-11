Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.11 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

