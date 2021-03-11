Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.45 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

