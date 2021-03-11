Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $35.43 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,410 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.