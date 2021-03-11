Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $35.68 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102,618 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.