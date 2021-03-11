Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in General Electric by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,299,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,807 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

