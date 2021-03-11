Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 978.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

