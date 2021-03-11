Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.39% of Bausch Health Companies worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

BHC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

