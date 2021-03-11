Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 306,525 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 293.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,525 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $38,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Paychex by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

