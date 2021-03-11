Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 7,737 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $339.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $342.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

