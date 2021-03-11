Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 732.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,818 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of FOX worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

