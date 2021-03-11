Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

