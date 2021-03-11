Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,287,371 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,287,371 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

