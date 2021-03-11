Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,629 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 71.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.