Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 17,548 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

NYSE:NOW opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.