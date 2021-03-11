Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 24,911 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,911 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.