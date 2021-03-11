Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 41,100 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

MOH opened at $217.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.