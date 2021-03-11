Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,403 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $759.73 and its 200 day moving average is $744.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

