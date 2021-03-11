Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,233 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,233 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 149.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

