Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 543,536 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $38,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.