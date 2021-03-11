Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 54,586 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,586 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Shares of RY stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

