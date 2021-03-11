Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 89,198 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of PACCAR worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

