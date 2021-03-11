Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,009 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

