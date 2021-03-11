Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,967 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of The Clorox worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 54.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

