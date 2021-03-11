Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $619.66 and a 200 day moving average of $628.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

