Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,436. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.