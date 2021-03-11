Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 8.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skillz traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 22,420,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 7,721,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.