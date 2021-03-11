SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $109,807.01 and approximately $19,003.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

