SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.90% of SkyWest worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 147,510 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

SKYW stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

