Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

