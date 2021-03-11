SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 2,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,910. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

