SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Trading Up 5.2%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 7,368,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,536,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in SLM by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

