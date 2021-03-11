Slow Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 33,743 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Shares of BJAN opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

