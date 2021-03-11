Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

