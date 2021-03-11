Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,560,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

