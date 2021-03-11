Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.29 and its 200-day moving average is $240.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

