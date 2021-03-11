Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.66% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

